Five Pounds of Marijuana Found during Traffic Stop on I69

September 10th, 2017 Indiana

Two people are behind bars in Pike County after a drug bust early Sunday morning.

Robel Kidane and Rickelle Moubray of Michigan were arrested after being pulled over on Interstate 69 near the Petersburg exit, for driving with a defective license plate light.

When the Indiana State Police trooper started investigating, he says he smelled marijuana coming from the car.

After a search, police say they found five packages of marijuana, each weighing one pound.

Both suspects are now in the pike county jail and are being held on bond.

