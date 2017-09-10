Home Indiana Five Pounds of Marijuana Found during Traffic Stop on I69 September 10th, 2017 Amanda Decker Indiana

Two people are behind bars in Pike County after a drug bust early Sunday morning.

Robel Kidane and Rickelle Moubray of Michigan were arrested after being pulled over on Interstate 69 near the Petersburg exit, for driving with a defective license plate light.

When the Indiana State Police trooper started investigating, he says he smelled marijuana coming from the car.

After a search, police say they found five packages of marijuana, each weighing one pound.

Both suspects are now in the pike county jail and are being held on bond.

Amanda Decker 44News Executive Producer and Evening Anchor. Amanda is a native of Indianapolis, Indiana and joined WEVV from Little Rock, Arkansas where she worked at Independent News Network. Amanda graduated from Ball State with degrees in Telecommunications, Journalism, and Political Science. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments