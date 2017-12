A diamond ring valued at five million dollars is making its rounds in the Tri-State. At Kruckemeyer and Cohn Jewelers there’s a 44 carat cushion diamond that’s most likely the largest and most valuable one ever on display in Evansville.

It’s worth about $5 million and is about one inch by one inch. The display is open to the public and they invite everyone to come by and see it.

In case you’re wondering, the diamond ring’s for sale.

