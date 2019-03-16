Five Injured in Car Crash on I-69, Police Investigating

Webster County Deputies are investigating whether fatigue, or alcohol was involved in a car crash.

The crash happened on I-69 in Webster County Friday night. Deputies say a silver car containing a mother and her 3 daughters was rear ended by a single driver in a red car. Officers say the families car ended up in a ditch 300 feet away.

Everyone was taken to the hospital including one daughter who police say was ejected out the back of the car but was conscious. She was air lifted to Saint Vincent hospital.

The status of the victims is unknown.

