Five Hour Standoff Lands Marengo Man In Custody

A Marengo, Indiana man is behind bars following an overnight standoff. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in the 1300 block of North Depot Hill Road for reports of shots fired inside and out side the residence.

A deputy says he was met with shotgun rounds being fired at him when he arrived at the home just before 1 a.m. Authorities say 64-year-old Bruce Byerly fired shotgun rounds inside his home and at his own vehicle, and after firing shots at the deputy, he refused to come outside.

Troopers with the Indiana State Police along with ISP SWAT units and Hostage Crisis Negotiators arrived shortly after. For about four hours, negotiators tried speaking with Byerly, asking him to come outside peacefully.

Just before 6 a.m., Byerly walked out of his home and was taken into custody.

Bylerly is being charged with criminal recklessness with a firearm. He was taken to the Crawford County Jail. This incident is still under investigation by ISP detectives.

