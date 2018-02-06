Home Indiana Evansville Five Finger Death Punch, Shinedown Coming To The Ford Center February 6th, 2018 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

Five Finger Death Punch and Shinedown will be making their way to the Ford Center this spring.

Multi-platinum hard rock band, Five Finger Death Punch, came out with their greatest hits album, A Decade Of Destruction, with two new tracks Trouble and Gone Away (their own rendition of The Offspring’s 1997 hit single).

Since the band’s emergence in 2007, the hard rock band has achieved six consecutive RIAA Gold-certified albums and two platinum singles. Five Finger Death Punches seventh full length album is expected to be released this Spring.

Starset, a Columbus-based rock band, will also play at the Ford Center. The band’s latest release, Vessels, debuted at #11 on Billboard’s Top 200 Chart and number three on the Rock Chart.

Bad Wolves, which consists several band members from other groups, will also play at the Ford Center. The band consists of vocalist Tommy Vext (ex-Divine Heresy), drummer John Boecklin (ex-DevilDriver), guitarist Doc Coyle (Vagus Nerve, ex-God Forbid), guitarist Chris Cain (Bury Your Dead), and bassist Kyle Konkiel (ex-In This Moment).

In 2017, Bad Wolves got into the scene with their self-released debut single, Learn To Live. The Los Angeles-based band will release a debut album later this year. It will feature Toast To The Ghost and a cover of The Cranberries seminal single, Zombie, released in honor of Dolores O’Riorden.

Tickets for this concert will go on sale Friday, February 9th at 10 a.m.

You can catch Five Finger Death Punch, Shinedown, Starset, and Bad Wolves at the Ford Center on Thursday, May 17th at 6 p.m.

