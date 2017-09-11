Home Indiana Evansville Five Day Suspension of Evansville Police Sergeant Upheld September 11th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

A five day suspension of an Evansville Police Sergeant is upheld. The Evansville Police Merit Commission approved the five day suspension of Sgt. Robbie Hahn.

The suspension stems from an incident in early August at a Vanderburgh County motel. On body cam footage, Hahn is seen pushing and punching the suspect in the groin.

EPD Sgt. Jason Cullum says after incident Hahn admitted his use of excessive force was uncalled for and notified his lieutenant.

“We feel that Sergeant Hahn has owned the situation. He dealt directly, not only with the officers that were there that were put in that situation because it happened in front of them but he has also addressed role calls and talked about what happened that day and trying to ensure other people don’t find themselves in the same situation,” says Sgt. Jason Cullum.

Hahn did not appeal his five day suspension and has already served it.



Comments

comments