Fitness Trial for Man Accused of Killing Olney Girl Headed to Effingham

The trial for the man accused of killing an eight-year-old Olney, Illinois girl is headed to Effingham. Glenn Ramey is accused of killing Sabrina Stauffenberg last November.

Last month, prosecution and defense agreed on the need to move the jury trial for Ramey.

Ramey will have a fitness trial to see if he is competent to stand trial. The fitness trial is set for Monday, September 11th.

