44News | Evansville, IN

Fitness Trial for Man Accused of Killing Olney Girl Headed to Effingham

Fitness Trial for Man Accused of Killing Olney Girl Headed to Effingham

June 16th, 2017 Illinois

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The trial for the man accused of killing an eight-year-old Olney, Illinois girl is headed to Effingham. Glenn Ramey is accused of killing Sabrina Stauffenberg last November.

Last month, prosecution and defense agreed on the need to move the jury trial for Ramey.

Ramey will have a fitness trial to see if he is competent to stand trial. The fitness trial is set for Monday, September 11th.

Previous Story
Motion Filed to Move Jury Trial for Man Accused of Killing Olney Girl – May 23rd

Britney Taylor

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.