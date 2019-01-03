Fit4Mom to Offer Classes for Evansville Moms

A nationwide program is now in Evansville to encourage mothers throughout their journey in motherhood.

Fit4Mom offers classes for women in every stage of motherhood and helps bring mothers in the community together.

It kicked off with a preview stroller stride class where young moms can spend time with their child while they work out.

There’s also an 8-week body back transformation class, nutritional support, food journaling, and a support group.

Fit4Mom Evansville co-owner Kara Sergesketter says, “The first say six months to a year after having a baby are some of the hardest that a mom can face. Having this here right away as soon as mothers are clear to work out, they get to be around other mothers, just to talk and to get a workout in, to exercise, the baby get to socialize, the mom gets to socialize, it’s really beautiful.”

Classes will take place in many locations around Evansville and Newburgh.

Stroller stride and body back transformation classes will begin on January 7th.

