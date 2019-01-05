Home Indiana Evansville Fit4All 2019 Kicks Off the New Year With Fitness January 5th, 2019 Townsend Outlaw Evansville, Indiana

People in the Tri-State kicked off the new year with a little bit of fitness.

Saturday morning, the Dunigan YMCA hosted a fitness free for all. Fit4All 2019 classes began at 8:30 this morning and wrapped up around noon. Organizers say this day is meant for anyone who feels a need to work out.

Emily Yaeger, a YMCA Fitness Instructor, explains “You get to meet so many wonderful people, all different ages and fitness levels, its a wonderful experience to be a teacher here. We have everything. If you want to come work out we have something for everyone.

Fit4All 2019 was open to the public and was available for kids as young as 3.

