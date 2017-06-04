Home Indiana Fisherman Shoots Rare Alligator Gar in Indiana June 4th, 2017 Bri Williams Indiana Pinterest

Jake Jackson of Mount Carmel says he was fishing with his dad when he shot the first recorded Alligator Gar ever seen in Indiana.

Jackson says he struggled with the fish for more than an hour. Officials with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources say Alligator Gar do not typically come this far upstream.

The last recorded Alligator Gar was found in Kentucky. Weighing in at more than 68 LBS., the fish is just over 64 IN. long.

Jackson says the Indiana DNR will study the fish before he has it mounted.

