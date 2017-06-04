44News | Evansville, IN

Fisherman Shoots Rare Alligator Gar in Indiana

Fisherman Shoots Rare Alligator Gar in Indiana

June 4th, 2017 Indiana

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Jake Jackson of Mount Carmel says he was fishing with his dad when he shot the first recorded Alligator Gar ever seen in Indiana.

Jackson says he struggled with the fish for more than an hour. Officials with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources say Alligator Gar do not typically come this far upstream.

The last recorded Alligator Gar was found in Kentucky. Weighing in at more than 68 LBS., the fish is just over 64 IN. long.

Jackson says the Indiana DNR will study the fish before he has it mounted.

 

 

Bri Williams

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.