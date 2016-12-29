44News | Evansville, IN

First United Bank Announces New President/CEO

First United Bank Announces New President/CEO

December 29th, 2016 Kentucky

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

A tri-state banks announces its new president and CEO. J. Jason Hawkins will be the new President/CEO for First United Bank and Trust Company. Hawkins has been with First United Bank in 2005 as the Vice President/Trust Officer. He was promoted in December 2015 to Executive Vice President/CFO/Trust Officer. He has more than 25 years of banking experience.
Hawkins was the former president and board member of the Madisonville Kiwanis Club. He has also served as the president and board member for Big Brothers Big Sisters.
First United Bank celebrated its 20th year as a community bank. It has banking centers in Madisonville, Earlington, Dundee and Beaver Dam.

Britney Taylor

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© Bayou City Broadcasting of Evansville 2016. All rights reserved.