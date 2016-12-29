First United Bank Announces New President/CEO

A tri-state banks announces its new president and CEO. J. Jason Hawkins will be the new President/CEO for First United Bank and Trust Company. Hawkins has been with First United Bank in 2005 as the Vice President/Trust Officer. He was promoted in December 2015 to Executive Vice President/CFO/Trust Officer. He has more than 25 years of banking experience.

Hawkins was the former president and board member of the Madisonville Kiwanis Club. He has also served as the president and board member for Big Brothers Big Sisters.

First United Bank celebrated its 20th year as a community bank. It has banking centers in Madisonville, Earlington, Dundee and Beaver Dam.

Comments

comments