First Total Solar Eclipse In Nearly A Century

History is in the making today. The first Total Solar Eclipse in 99 years passed over the United States, and it was directly over parts of the Tri-state. Parts of western Kentucky and southern Illinois experienced the effects of the Total Solar Eclipse.

The solar eclipse in Carbondale, Illinois last for about two minutes and 37 seconds, and in Hopkinsville, Kentucky it lasted for two minutes and 40 seconds. Hopkinsville is where the Total Solar Eclipse lasted the longest in the country.

The next Solar Eclipse will be on Monday April 8, 2024, and will go across the country from Texas to Maine.

Comments

comments