First Testimony Wraps Up in Isaiah Hagan Murder Trial June 4th, 2018 Amanda Porter Indiana

The first day of testimony in Isaiah Hagan’s murder trial is over. Hagan is accused of killing Halee Rathgeber and leaving her body at the Alcoa Soccer Complex in 2017. This time around was very similar to the start of the first trial a month ago. The evidence or the lack thereof is once again a major focus for both the prosecution and defense. An entirely new jury was chosen for Isaiah Hagan’s second trial.

Monday, that jury heard from several witnesses. The woman who discovered Rathgeber’s body on the morning of April 24th took the stand Monday. Defense lawyers say there were inconsistencies in that woman’s testimony. During the first trial, she said she did not remember seeing a towel near Rathgeber’s body but has changed her story saying she did see one. She was just one of the people to take the stand.

However, much of the back and forth Monday was between the defense and prosecution about what evidence was submitted and what was not properly marked during the investigation.

Hagan’s defense attorney Mark Phillips says, “It’s just absolutely inappropriate and this trial is based on the existence of evidence or a lack of evidence. It’s not based on personal attacks.”

The two sides may disagree on many aspects of the case, but the defense is arguing there is no DNA evidence linking Hagan to the crime.

Day two of testimony in Hagan’s trial will continue Tuesday morning at the Warrick County Courthouse.

