First Stromboli Fest in Evansville

It may have been a rainy Sunday but the crowds still came out to Bosse Field for the first ever Evansville Stromboli Festival.

The one day festival is dedicated to finding the tri-state area’s best Stromboli and for people to give back to a good cause.

Today’s event benefitted Aurora Evansville, which helps people find affordable housing. Everyone who came out had a chance to enjoy live music, a beer garden, game and activities and they had chance to vote on their favorite Stromboli.

Joe Notter, President of Greater Evansville Media LLC. says, “We’re celebrating the Stromboli. It’s like the Evansville tradition, so we really want to be, showcasing what Evansville does. Just, with all these vendors coming together, you know, it’s bringing people out. Bringing families out and that’s kind of what we wanted to do.”

Almost 20 local restaurants took part in the event. The judge’s picks went to Angelo’s, Lombardis, and Rounders Two.

The People’s Choice Award went to Twisted Tomato.

