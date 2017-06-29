Home Indiana First Southwest Indiana Regional Cities Project Holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony June 29th, 2017 Chelsea Koerbler Indiana Pinterest

Regional Cities projects continue moving forward, with more progress being made on Tri-State projects that were approved just last year.

Local and state leaders gathered Thursday afternoon in Posey County for a ribbon cutting ceremony on the new Regional Medical Center in Poseyville.

It’s the first project of the Regional Cities Initiative to be completed. The medical center will be a two-doctor general practice physician.

Dr. Chester Burkett, a physician in Poseyville, will be one of the doctors in the center. The other doctor is a fresh face to the medical world. Dr. Burkett’s daughter, Julie Burkett, completes her residency June 30th, and will be the second doctor in the facility when it opens July 5th, 2017.

This is an example of what Regional Cities money aims to do by attracting, and retaining young talent in Southwest Indiana.

“That was one of the reasons for the building like this, for all the technology it has, to be able to retain young talented physicians,” said Bruce Baker, Poseyville Medical Foundation VP. “As well as other talented people in the area and young families.”

For more information on Regional Cities in Southwest Indiana, click here.

Chelsea Koerbler Chelsea Koerbler joined WEVV from Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, where she was a Reporter at WRDE-TV. Chelsea graduated from Temple University, Bachelor of the Arts in Journalism. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments