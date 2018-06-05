Home Indiana First Six Concerts Announced for Indiana State Fair June 5th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

The first six of 17 concerts were announced today that will be part of the Chevrolet Free State headline entertainment at the 2018 Indiana State Fair.

The fair returns August 3rd-19th, and will feature a concert that is free with a paid admission each night.

These following shows were announced today:

Rick Springfield – Friday, August 3

HANSON – Friday, August 10

for King & Country – Sunday, August 12

Grand Funk Railroad – Wednesday, August 15

An Evening with Hunter Hayes – Thursday, August 16

Kirk Franklin – Sunday, August 19

Tickets for the fair can be purchased at the gate for $13, and online at the Indiana State Fair Website for $8.

