First Six Concerts Announced for Indiana State Fair
The first six of 17 concerts were announced today that will be part of the Chevrolet Free State headline entertainment at the 2018 Indiana State Fair.
The fair returns August 3rd-19th, and will feature a concert that is free with a paid admission each night.
These following shows were announced today:
Rick Springfield – Friday, August 3
HANSON – Friday, August 10
for King & Country – Sunday, August 12
Grand Funk Railroad – Wednesday, August 15
An Evening with Hunter Hayes – Thursday, August 16
Kirk Franklin – Sunday, August 19
Tickets for the fair can be purchased at the gate for $13, and online at the Indiana State Fair Website for $8.