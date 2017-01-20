Home Indiana First SAT Test of 2017 is Saturday, January 21 January 20th, 2017 Amanda Decker Indiana Pinterest

The first SAT test of the year takes place Saturday, January 21st and thousands of Hoosier high school students will take part.

Students are encouraged to get a lot of sleep the night before, eat a good breakfast the morning of the test and bring snacks to eat during breaks to keep their energy level up.

Other advice for test day, have pencils ready and bring several with you. Also make sure your calculator is working and wear comfortable clothes. Data from the Indiana Department of Education shows for the 2014-15 school year, more than 40,000 Indiana students took the SAT.

For more information, visit the College Readiness

SAT College Readiness Website

Amanda Decker 44News Executive Producer and Evening Anchor. Amanda is a native of Indianapolis, Indiana and joined WEVV from Little Rock, Arkansas where she worked at Independent News Network. Amanda graduated from Ball State with degrees in Telecommunications, Journalism, and Political Science. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments