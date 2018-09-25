Home Indiana First Responders Rescue People From High Water September 25th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

Afternoon storms move through the Tri-State causing flash flooding throughout the area.

Tuesday afternoon, flash flooding left some drivers stalled on the side of the road.

Rural parts of Mount Vernon was affected by heavy rains and flash flooding.

Water quickly covered roads and filled ditches making it difficult for drivers to get through.

The Marrs Volunteer Fire Department and the Perry Township Fire Department rescued people from two cars from high water.

Comments

comments