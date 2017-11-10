First Responders, Medical Professionals Learn Newest Trauma Techniques

First responders and medical professionals were all on hand learning the newest trauma techniques at the annual Deaconess Trauma Conference. Deaconess officials gave presentations on how to stop bleeding in different ways if someone is injured.

It’s all a part of a program out from the American College of Surgeons to learn how to use a tourniquet and pack a bleeding wound.

Deaconess received a state grant helping to provide funds for these kits.

Matt Vassy said, “It’s allowed us to buy some of the training kits, that make the training a little more meaningful and helpful. It has allowed us to take our program to different places where we may not have had the opportunity to do so.”

Medical officials hope these kits can be put in schools and other areas, helping to save lives until EMS arrive.

