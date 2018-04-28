One church in Warrick County is honoring the men and who women who work hard to keep us safe and protected. Epworth United Methodist Church held a First Responders Blessing and Dinner this afternoon. The Idea behind was spawned by the church’s preacher Danny who wanted to recognize local fire, police and EMT. Members of the Ohio County and Newburgh Fire Department were also on hand at the event. As well as the stat flight crew. Neal Scifres a member of Epworth United Methodist Church explained “We wanted to thank all of our first responders in this entire county and the neighboring county for all that they do as first responders, so we decided to have a dinner for them and a service.” Members of Epworth United Methodist Church hope todays event First Responders Blessing can become an annual event.

Comments

comments