First Public Meeting Held in University Parkway Corridor Plan September 18th, 2017 Chelsea Koerbler Evansville, Indiana

Hundreds gather to give their input on the future of the University Parkways corridor. The first public meeting was held to get input from residents on the future development of the corridor.

People at the meeting broke off into groups to lay out their vision for the future of the corridor.

They say they’re happy to know their ideas could shape the future of the roadway.

Right now, there’s very limited growth along the parkway. If businesses and gas stations were to be built there, that would mean more traffic. And traffic is the number one concern of many residents living along the parkway.”

“I don’t want to see another Green River or Burkhardt road situation,” said Robert Koressel, who lives near the parkway.

