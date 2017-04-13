Home Indiana Evansville First President of the Lions Club Honored with Tree Dedication April 13th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

A centennial project, where crews are planting a coffee bean tree in downtown Evansville, kicked off. Officials say there are very specific reasons why this tree was chosen.

Members of the Lions Club gathered along Main Street near the Ford Center to dedicate the tree on behalf of Dr. W. P. Woods. He was president of the Lions Club International from 1917 to 1918 and he was also an Evansville native.

Because W. P. Woods was a doctor, the club wanted to plant a tree that also has medicinal purposes, and that’s true for a coffee bean tree.

This event kicks off the centennial celebration for the Lions Club that includes the state convention coming up Saturday, April 29th through May 1st. That event will be at the new DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel.

