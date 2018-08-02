Home Indiana Evansville First Positive Test of West Nile Reported in Vanderburgh County August 2nd, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

A sample of mosquitos from a surveillance trap in Evansville have tested positive for West Nile Virus.

This is the first test that has come back positive in Vanderburgh County this year. So far this year, there have been 77 positive sample groups within 18 counties in Indiana. The Vanderburgh County health department will be performing focused adult mosquito control in the area where West Nile activity has been located.

The operation will take place on August 4th, with fogging being conducted from 8:00PM to Midnight. The spraying will be within an area by North Main Street, East Eichel Avenue, East Tennessee Street, North Evans Avenue, and Virginia Street. A map of the area can be seen below:

Residents are urged by the Health Department to do the following:

Limit time outdoors between dusk and dawn, when mosquitoes are most active. Wear light colored clothing, pants, and long sleeves when possible.

Use insect repellant containing DEET, Picaridin, or Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus. (Products containing DEET should not be used on infants under 2 months of age and those containing Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus should not be used on infants under 3 years of age.)

Make sure your property is free of any standing water, which could be breeding grounds for mosquitoes that carry the virus. Empty flowerpots, buckets, old tires, trash cans, and clogged gutters. Keep the grass cut and landscaping trimmed as adult mosquitoes use overgrown areas as safe places to rest.

For more information, contact the Vanderburgh County Health Department at (812) 435-5667.

