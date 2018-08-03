Home Indiana Evansville First Positive Case Of West Nile Virus Found In Evansville August 3rd, 2018 Chris Mastrobuono Evansville, Indiana

The Indiana State Department of Health confirms 122 positive cases of West Nile virus in 25 counties across Indiana.

While the thought of West Nile Virus is scary, officials say these numbers are slightly down from previous years. Vanderburgh County Health Department officials say one sample group of mosquitoes from a surveillance trap collected within the City of Evansville has tested positive for West Nile Virus.

Crews have taken the necessary steps to prevent the virus from spreading.

Spraying will begin across parts of Evansville this weekend and officials want you to be ready.

Vanderburgh Health Department say August and September are peak months for West Nile Virus.

Keith Goy, Vector Control Supervisor at the Vanderburgh Health Department said, “Mosquitoes actually acquire the virus from birds, and it usually takes the course of the summer for them to acquire it for it to build up in their body generally as things start to dry out mosquitoes and birds get a little more closer together because they’re at the same water sources so generally we tend to see it more as the summer months go on and it gets warmer outside.”

Officials say wetter weather helps but conditions lately have been dry.

Goy said, “This type of mosquito that general carries West Nile virus tends to like rancid water that’s been sitting for a long time, when you get a lot of rain it tends to wash that out all the time and you don’t get as many of this type of mosquito but will see that population pick up now.”

County officials say will continue to keep an eye on the situation. And they say a good way to fight it is to make sure your property doesn’t have any standing water, like in buckets, gutters, old tires, or even trash cans.

Spraying and fogging will take place Saturday evening. From North Main Street, to E. Eichel Avenue, to E. Tennessee Street. to N Evans Avenue and Virginia Street.

Goy said, “It’s actually meant to knock down that population of mosquitoes that we know have West Nile Virus in them and we will continue doing our surveillance to make sure that doesn’t come back.”

People say they’re concerned. Main Street business owner Darla Smith is right in the middle of the spray zone. She said, “I have a lot of children, we have 8 children and 34 grandkids, they’re always out playing and ball who knows and then we have a woods behind our homes.” “You see that spray? do not go out without it out it on your clothes and body so I think a lot of people are on high alert here, if not i hope they are.”

Best precautions in limiting being bit by mosquitoes are: Limit time outdoors between dusk and dawn – when mosquitoes are most active.

Use insect repellent containing Deet, wear light-colored clothing, pants and long sleeves if you’re spending an extended time outside.

