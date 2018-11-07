Home Indiana First Openly Gay Lawmaker Elected to Indiana Statehouse November 7th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

Indiana elected its first openly gay state lawmaker. Indiana Senator-elect J.D. Ford is headed to the statehouse representing the state`s 29th district after un-seating republican Mike Delph.

He’s the first openly gay man elected to the Indiana General Assembly. Ford was at the statehouse Monday and he says he hopes to inspire Indiana lawmakers to adopt a hate crimes law.

Ford says he is excited to work with Governor Holcomb who supports the passage of hate crime laws.

The state remains one of five in the country without a hate crimes law on the books.

