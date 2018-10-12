Home Indiana With First Man Movie Release, Purdue Remembers Neil Armstrong’s Legacy October 12th, 2018 Jeff Goldberg Indiana

Walking around Purdue’s campus it’s hard to miss the University’s anniversary celebration. Large ‘celebrating 150 years of great engineering leaps’ posters adorn much of the West Lafayette background. The folks there are clearly proud of what their storied engineering program does, and now they are able to watch on the big screen.

Out this Friday is First Man, a movie depicting story of Neil Armstrong’s life in the 8 years leading up to his mission to the Moon. The drama depicts a particularly emotional period of time where Armstrong loses his daughter, but then also completes a lunar landing that changes the course of human history.

6 years before the movie takes place, Armstrong was walking across the stage in West Lafayette, picking up his degree in aeronautical engineering from Purdue University.

They are still incredibly prideful of Armstrong at Purdue, a statue of the astronaut sits in front of the Neil Armstrong Engineering building.

The school has graduated 24 NASA astronauts and a lot more that had that aspiration. One of those people is David Spencer, who has deep ties to the Boilermakers. He graduated wanting to become and astronaut, but ended up working for NASA’s Jet Propulsion Lab for 17 years, even heading up the Mars Pathfinder mission.

Spencer has moved back to his alma mater to teach the next generation of Astronauts. One of those hopefuls to head up to space is Geoffrey Andrews. He’s a doctoral student working on hypersonic speed travel. He says that if he is able to achieve travel 5 times the speed of light that would be his giant leap for mankind.

