When The First & Last Measurable Snowfall Of the Season Was January 31

January 30th, 2018 Weather Blog

1881-82 was a mild winter in the Tri-State, but a significant snowfall occurred Janaury 31.  Thing is, this was the first & last measurable snow of the winter & the entire snow season!  The snow melted quickly.

Evansville Area:

January 28

High 44    Low 30

Precip.:  0.32″

January 29

High 30   Low 15  (Actual Afternoon High 24)

January 30

High 30    Low 22

January 31

High 32    Low 27

Precip.:  0.70″

Snow:  7″

February 1

High 40    Low 23

February 2

High 46    Low 28

Nonetheless, this storm system brought 10″ as far south as Little Rock Arkansas.  A damaging ice storm occurred Atlanta to Columbia as Arctic high over the Northeast bled cold dry air on the east slopes of the Appalachians & Piedmont (a classic “wedge” situation).  1″ of snow fell atop ice at Sumter, South Carolina.

The storm system that brought the heavy snow to the South & Ohio Valley/Midwest then reformed into a major Nor’Easter.  This rode up the East Coast with a “blinding” & “violent” snowstorm reported in Virginia to Massachusetts.  25″ of snowfall was measured in places.

February ended very wet with historic flooding mid- to late-month, followed by the wettest year on record for parts of the Tri-State.  Some areas saw +70″ of rainfall.  Evansville’s 70.61″ made the 1882 precipitation total the highest on record, followed by 70.03″ in 2011.

This followed one of the hottest, driest summers on record in 1881.

Chad Evans

Chad Evans

Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee.

