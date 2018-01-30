When The First & Last Measurable Snowfall Of the Season Was January 31

1881-82 was a mild winter in the Tri-State, but a significant snowfall occurred Janaury 31. Thing is, this was the first & last measurable snow of the winter & the entire snow season! The snow melted quickly.

Evansville Area:

January 28

High 44 Low 30

Precip.: 0.32″

January 29

High 30 Low 15 (Actual Afternoon High 24)

January 30

High 30 Low 22

January 31

High 32 Low 27

Precip.: 0.70″

Snow: 7″

February 1

High 40 Low 23

February 2

High 46 Low 28

Nonetheless, this storm system brought 10″ as far south as Little Rock Arkansas. A damaging ice storm occurred Atlanta to Columbia as Arctic high over the Northeast bled cold dry air on the east slopes of the Appalachians & Piedmont (a classic “wedge” situation). 1″ of snow fell atop ice at Sumter, South Carolina.

The storm system that brought the heavy snow to the South & Ohio Valley/Midwest then reformed into a major Nor’Easter. This rode up the East Coast with a “blinding” & “violent” snowstorm reported in Virginia to Massachusetts. 25″ of snowfall was measured in places.

February ended very wet with historic flooding mid- to late-month, followed by the wettest year on record for parts of the Tri-State. Some areas saw +70″ of rainfall. Evansville’s 70.61″ made the 1882 precipitation total the highest on record, followed by 70.03″ in 2011.

This followed one of the hottest, driest summers on record in 1881.

