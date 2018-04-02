Home Illinois First K2 Death Reported In Illinois April 2nd, 2018 Britney Taylor Illinois

The Illinois Department of Public Health has reported the first death linked to severe bleeding after using synthetic marijuana. To date, IDPH has reported 38 people in the Chicago area and in central Illinois have experienced severe bleeding and used K2.

All of the individuals had to be hospitalized for their symptoms like coughing up blood, blood in the urine, severe bloody nose, and/or bleeding gums.

Three of those cases tested positive for brodifacoum, a lethal anticoagulant often used as a rodenticide, or rat poison.

Synthetic marijuana, often called fake weed, K2, spice, Scooby Snacks, is often marketed as a safe and legal alternative to marijuana, but health officials say the effects can be unpredictable and harmful.

K2 can be found across Illinois and the U.S. in convenience stores, gas stations, drug paraphernalia shops, novelty stores, and online.

Anyone who has a reaction to K2 should call 911 or go to the ER immediately.

Since March 10th, there have been 16 cases of severe bleeding in Illinois, and one case was reported in Indiana on March 27th.

Additional information about these cases, including the death, will not be available.

The number of cases and counties of residence are posted on the IDPH website at 1:30 p.m. each day.

