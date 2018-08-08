Home Indiana Evansville First Human Case of West Nile Virus in Vanderburgh County August 8th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

On August 6th, one case of West Nile virus was detected in Vanderburgh County.

State health officials are urging Hoosiers to protect themselves amid an increase in West Nile virus activity across the state. 168 mosquito samples taken in 27 Indiana counties have tested positive for West Nile, and the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) expects an increase in activity as mosquito season progresses.

According to officials, West Nile virus can cause West Nile Fever, which can result in headache, body aches, swollen lymph glands, or rash. In severe cases, the virus can lead to inflammation of the brain/spinal cord, muscle paralysis, or even death.

“This is the time of year when people are at greatest risk for West Nile Virus disease,” said State Health Commissioner Kris Box, M.D., FACOG. “All Hoosiers should take precautions to prevent mosquito bites. You can also reduce the risk for yourself and your neighbors by eliminating mosquito breeding grounds from your property.”

Recommended preventative measures from State health officials can be seen below:

Avoid being outdoors when mosquitoes are active (especially late afternoon, dusk to dawn and early morning)

Use an EPA-registered insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, IR3535, oil of lemon eucalyptus or para-menthane-diol on clothes and exposed skin

Cover exposed skin by wearing a hat, long sleeves and long pants in places where mosquitoes are especially active, such as wooded areas

Install or repair screens on windows and doors to keep mosquitoes out of the home

Discard old tires, tin cans, ceramic pots or other containers that can hold water

Repair failed septic systems

Drill holes in the bottom of recycling containers left outdoors

Keep grass cut short and shrubbery trimmed

Clean clogged roof gutters, particularly if leaves tend to plug up the drains

Frequently replace the water in pet bowls

Flush ornamental fountains and birdbaths periodically

Aerate ornamental pools, or stock them with predatory fish

Click here to learn more about West Nile Virus on the ISDH website.

