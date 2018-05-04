First Friday Features 2nd Annual Bike Parade

First Friday is a free monthly celebration of arts and culture in the Haynie’s Corner Arts District of Evansville.

The festivities will be from 5:30 to 9 pm, and will feature the 2nd Annual Bike Parade.

Those interested in participating in the bike parade should meet at 209 Blackford Avenue at 6 pm before the parade begins at 6:30 pm.

Visitors can enjoy art, live music, beautiful architecture, street performers, and delicious food and drink while perusing through art galleries, historic buildings and unique boutique and retail spaces. Art from vendors will also be available for purchase.

Businesses in the District will be open and partnering with a local artist to showcase their talent.

