First Food Truck Festival at Eastland Mall

Evansville Food Truck fans gathering for all their favorite meals in one place. The first Evansville Food Truck festival kicked off at Eastland Mall.

Food truck experts say the area’s top trucks were there. They say there was a wide variety of tastes from seafood to barbecue and more.

Organizers say many do not realize the Evansville area has such a variety of food trucks.

Joe Notter says, “We’re just trying to bring more to the community and offer more to people that are looking to get connected and you know, just do different things, unique things in the community.”

Event-goers could cast their vote for their favorite food truck and determine the “People’s Choice Champion.”

The event had live music and a kid’s area.

