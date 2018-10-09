First Flu-Related Death Confirmed in Kentucky

The first flu-related death of the 2018-2019 flu season in Kentucky has been confirmed in Lexington.

Officials say the person who died – did have other health complications.

The announcement comes about a month after several health agencies announced a statewide campaign aimed at preventing an epidemic-level flu season like last year when more than 10,000 people were infected.

Officials say typically only 38 percent of adults and 44 percent of children get a flu shot, and they are urging everyone six months and older to get vaccinated.

