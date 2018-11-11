Home Kentucky First Ever Military Ball Held In Owensboro November 11th, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Kentucky, Owensboro

The city of Owensboro celebrated a first this weekend.

“Kentucky Remembers” hosted the first ever military ball Sunday. This black tie affair was held at the River Park Center in Owensboro, veterans and employees for all services branches were encouraged to wear their dress uniforms. This event was an opportunity for veterans to enjoy the company of other veterans while being honored for the time they served.

Patrick Rowe, a veteran who attended the ball explained “It means an opportunity to fellowship with them, its a camaraderie here in the community, cause you know there are thousand of veterans in the Owensboro/Daviess County area, and this is just an opportunity to hang out with them.”

Dinner was served at Moonlite Bar-B-Q Inn with lots of socializing and even a silent auction to end quite an event.

