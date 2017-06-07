First-Ever Gray Death Recorded in Vanderburgh County

Evansville sees its first case of what authorities call ‘gray death.’

The Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear received the toxicology report Wednesday afternoon, a few weeks after the woman died from what appeared to be a heroin overdose.

Lockyear says, this drug making its way into the county is alarming, not just for the drug users but for others that could potentially come in contact with it.

Gray death is a combination of heroin, fentanyl, and various other drugs.

Lockyear says it’s so potent, accidental handling or inhalation can cause death.

According to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, the first grey death in Indiana was recorded in May 2017.

Now that it’s made its way into Vanderburgh County, officials are taking action.

“I’ve been in touch with law enforcement, both the sheriff and the police chief, along with the task force,” said Lockyear. “They’re aware of potential for this and they’re gonna do all they can to shut this down.”

Lockyear says there are two toxicology reports pending that could show gray death was responsible.

