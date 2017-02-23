First-Ever Evansville Student Elected Youth Governor of Indiana

An Evansville teen is being honored after participating in a mock government conference. Josh Brown is the first-ever Youth Governor from Evansville. Several middle and high school students from around Indiana convened in the State Capitol for the annual Indiana YMCA Youth and Government (INYaG) Model Government Conference.

This year 130 delegates from Evansville, Ft. Wayne, Hobart, Greensburg, and Indianapolis participated in the mock conference. Numerous Evansville students were elected to office to preside over the 2018 conference, including Josh Brown.

Of the elected offices, students from Evansville were elected to five of the ten available positions including:

– Josh Brown, Youth Governor (first ever from Evansville)

– Emerson Courter, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court

– Matt Gilreath, Speaker of the House

– Dakota Winters, President Pro Tempore

– Mariah Watkins, Editor in Chief

In addition to elected offices, Evansville students were also recognized for outstanding contributions by their peers for various merit awards including:

– Grace Jolly, Outstanding Representative

– Makenli Mosby, Outstanding Attorney

– Mariah Watkins, Outstanding Media Representative

– Shaydee Ford, Outstanding Middle School Representative

– Lauren Albright, Spirit of the Y Award (given to the Delegate who exemplifies the core values of the YMCA, Caring, Honesty, Respect, Responsibility, and Faith)

– Matt Gilreath, Outstanding and most Distinguished Bill

– Dakota Winters, Outstanding Bill

– William Lewis, Outstanding Bill

– Alexis Frazier, Outstanding Bill for Middle School

INYaG programs are designed to develop and promote an understanding of local, state, national and international concerns; an understanding of political systems; and exploration of careers in public service.

Comments

comments