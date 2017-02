The Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra is releasing its first-ever CD.

The orchestra celebrated the milestone by holding a release party at the Victory Theatre Friday evening.

Releasing their first commercial CD is a huge deal for the orchestra. Once it’s released in April, they hope it will help put Evansville’s Philharmonic Orchestra on the map.



