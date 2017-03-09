First Dogs from the Hoarding Situation are Adopted

A Vanderburgh Humane Society staff member has adopted the first dog from a hoarding situation at a former church last month. The 13-year-old Coonhound, Daisy, is deaf and underweight. She is the first of nearly 70 animals found at a former church on Hillview Drive in Vanderburgh County.

VHS officials say Daisy, now known as Clementine Brown Dilley, will spend the rest of her life playing on seven acres of land and sharing fluffy beds with her new brothers and sister.

Another one of the Hillview dogs (Billy) has been adopted, and four more are currently available for adoption. Six out of the 21 cats are available as well. All the rest of the animals have been bathed, nails trimmed, full bellies, and love and treats from VHS volunteers and staff members.

More of the animals will be up for adoption in a few weeks. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

