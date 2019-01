Home Indiana Evansville First Day Run Brings Out a Solid Crowd January 1st, 2019 Paul Wilcoxen Evansville, Indiana

Folks looking to get the new year started off right when it comes to those resolutions had the chance Tuesday morning to participate in the 1st Day Run at Gavin Park.

Nearly 250 runners and walkers, both young and old, ventured to the park to compete in a 5K event put on by Rise Up and Run.

The overall male and female winner received a trophy while medals were handed out to the top 20 overall finishers.

Comments

comments