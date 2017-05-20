First Christian Church Book Drive

The public is invited to a book drive supporting Daviess County children. The Foundation for Daviess County Public Schools and First Christian Church have partnered for Exploration Station.

The community is welcome to drop off age-appropriate books that are in good condition for preschool to young adult students between 8:45A.M. and 11:15A.M Sunday.

Those books will then be shared with kids in local neighborhoods. Monetary donations will also be accepted and used to provide transportation funding and educational enhancements for students.

Businesses and individuals who would like to invest in enhancing educational opportunities for DCPS students may contact the Foundation for DCPS.

Comments

comments