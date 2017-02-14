Home Indiana First Breast Milk Collection Site to Open in Dubois County February 14th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

It’s the first of its kind collection site in Dubois County. Jasper Memorial Hospital is teaming up with the milk bank to open the first breast milk collection site in the county. The depot will provide a drop-off for women to donate their extra breast milk for processing.

The milk bank grand opening is set for Wednesday, February 22nd.

The milk bank is a non-profit that receives human milk from carefully screened donors, and pasteurizes, freezes and distributes it throughout the nation.

The American Academy of Pediatrics says human milk is the standard food for all infants, including premature and sick infants.

