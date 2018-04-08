First April Measurable Snowfall at Evansville Since 2001…..2004 In Southern Counties

Accumulating snowfall fell over the Tri-State late Friday night-early Saturday morning with 1-2″ amounts over western Kentucky & 1″ or less along & north of the Ohio River. Nothing fell in the northwestern counties, however.

This is the first accumulating April snow for many areas since 2001 when snow accumulated on apple trees in full blossom & many trees fully-foliated after near/record warmth. An unusual snow fell in our southern/southeastern counties in April 2004 with up to 4″.

Snowfall totals:

1.5″ Yankeetown

1.5″ Dixon

1.3″ Northeast of Owensboro

1.2″ Morganfield

1″ Utica

1″ Newburgh

1″ Northeast of Newburgh

0.8″ Bristow

0.5″ Boonville

0.5″ Chrisney

0.5″ Santa Claus

0.4″ West of McCutchanville

0.3″ Evansville Regional Airport

Trace Holland

Trace Huntingburg

Trace Princeton, Indiana

Trace Raleigh (Saline County)

