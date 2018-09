The Newburgh Police and Fire Departments are hosting a family event this weekend sponsored by Peoples Trust and Savings Bank.

The first ever Burgh-Evening on Ohio is set for this Saturday at the Newburgh Old Lock and Dam Park on French Island Trail.

From 3 to 6 p.m. kids can enjoy mess-free pumpkin decorating, inflatables, and games.

After the Burgh-Evening historic Newburgh will host their last free movie night of the season.

Comments

comments