First Annual Boys to Men Conference in Evansville

Area teenagers gathering to discuss life skills with local professionals. The first annual “Boys to Men” conference was held Saturday at the C.K. Newsome Center.

Organizers say teenagers were able to discuss life skills, consequences, and character with adults. Any student from 8TH grade to high school seniors were invited. Organizers say it is important for boys to be a part of conversations like this.

Courtney Johnson says, “We’re going to get these young men more involved in the community. That’s the whole purpose of getting some of these pastors up here, getting some youth directors, police officers and a lot of other people up here to really just build those relationships with these kids so we can get them involved in a lot of things that’s going on in the summer.”

The event was planned by the “Young and Established” organization. Organizers say they hop to grow the conference in the future.

