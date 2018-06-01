First Annual Blazin’ Glazin’ 5K Kicks Off in Evansville

Donuts and running is not your traditional combination through a group of local runners made it work during the first annual Blazin’ Glazin’ 5K in Evansville.

It’s an idea that was cooked up at the race director’s home. It was an unlikely partnership between Tri-State Fitness and the Donut Bank, but those two were the ones running the show at Garvin Park. 360 runners participated in the event and found that eating donuts on their trek was not exactly what they were expecting.

Donut Bank generously provided 300 donuts for the finishers and 500 donut holes for a mid-race pick-me-up. However, as any veteran 5k participant knows it’s not a great idea to eat, especially sticky donut holes, during the middle of the run. Though, runners spoke about how the gooey delights would help their pace granting them a sugar rush.

After runners took off in the humid rainy conditions they found the halfway point which was a glorious mirage filled with not just water but donuts in this dessert- desert scenario. Many decided to forgo the sweet treats but some runners like Kevin Hanebutt jumped at the opportunity.

While the brief sugar rush may have been a quick boost during the short 3.2-mile track some of the unforeseen side effects were a bitter pill to others. Runners like Mckenzie Wallace, found themselves licking her fingers and wiping the stickiness of the fresh donuts on her legs.

With a lot of enthusiasm and a fair amount of runners, the Blazin’ Glazin’ 5k was a success.

Comments

comments