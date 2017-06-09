First 90-Degree Days Climatology for Evansville

Earliest occurrence of 90 or greater in the 1850-current Evansville metro data set was April 16, 1967 when the high temperature reached 90.

A couple periods with early occurrences of 90 have clustered………1854-1856 when it was 90 April 24, 1854, April 17, 1855 & April 25, 1856. However, all the first 90s occurrences in 1857, 1858, 1859 were in June.

This also occurred 1894-1896 with 90 April 30, 1894, 96 April 30, 1895 & 90 April 23, 1896.

No clustering of exceptionally late occurrences of 90 can be found, but since 2013, the first occurrence of 90 has averaged about 2 weeks later than normal with 2013 seeing its first 90 on June 12 at 93. June 16, 2014 reached 92 & June 7, 2015 saw 92. June 10, 2016 saw the first 90 of that year with 91. This year, we hit 90 officially in Evansville actually 10 days earlier than the long-term average of May 29 with 92 on May 19.

The average 2-week delay for first 90 (over the 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 period) is the most consistent, greatest delay since 2003-2005.

This year we bucked the trend with an earlier occurrence of the first 90.

MEDIAN FIRST OCCURRENCE OF 90 BY DECADE:

1850s May 13

1860s June 1

1870s May 25

1880s June 2

1890s May 19

1900s June 7

1910s June 5

1920s June 1

1930s June 4

1940s June 3

1950s May 24

1960s May 23

1970s May 31

1980s May 27

1990s June 4

2000s June 4

2010s May 25 (to 2017…..including first 90 at 92 on May 19)

