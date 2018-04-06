Home Indiana Firm Launched by Purdue Students Aims to Revolutionize Space Industry April 6th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

A firm launched by a handful of Purdue University students is trying to launch space exploration to a new level.

Leo Aerospace LLC found a way to launch microsatellites as small as a loaf of bread sending them into orbit on a rocket known as a rockoon launched from high altitude balloon. Their goal is simple- to give people access to space.

Officials of Leo Aerospace, which took its name from Low Earth Orbit, say the company will revolutionize the space industry by giving priority service to microsatellite developers that now are secondary payloads for large rocket companies.

Leo Aeropsace has raised $141,000 in seed money so far and hopes to have a total of $200,000 to $250,000 raised by this summer. The company has already been granted $50,000 to conduct customer discovery.

They’re looking to secure more funding in the next two years.

If all goes well, Leo Aerospace could be launching more than 50 satellites a year by 2022.

