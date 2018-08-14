Home Indiana Firetruck Unveiled at Stoplight City Playground August 14th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

The first piece of equipment at Stoplight City Playground is in place. Kids can now enjoy a firetruck that has a slide, monkey bars, and even sensory equipment.

The piece of equipment was partially funded through 911 gives hope and it cost about $52,000. Stoplight City Chairperson Andrea Halbig says this idea wouldn’t have come to life without the help of the community.

“This whole project has been driven by the community. Of course, we have the idea, we pushed it, but every single person that comes in contact with this wants to help. So it’s truly community driven. It’s private sponsored, community sponsored. We’ve done crowdfunding campaigns. It’s just you can’t not want to help with this gorgeous playground,” says Halbig.

Halbig says the next piece to be added to the playground is a jet-airplane.

