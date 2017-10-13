Firehouse Subs, Spudz-N-Stuff Close West Side Locations

Two Evansville restaurants close their doors for good. Last week, Firehouse Subs and Spudz-N-Stuff closed for business. On the door of Spudz-N-Stuff it reads, “Spudz-N-Stuff Westside is closed for business! Please visit one of our other locations.”

As for Firehouse Subs, the company made a statement, stating the location at “222 South Red Bank Road in Evansville is not longer open for business.” The company encourages customers to go to its east side location at 1031 North Green River Road.

There’s no word on why the businesses closed.

