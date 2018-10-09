Home Indiana Evansville Firefighters Spread Awareness For National Fire Prevention Week October 9th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

It’s National Fire Prevention week, and officials want to remind people of all ages how important fire safety education is. The annual event is an opportunity for kids and adults to learn how to prevent house fires.

Evansville fire officials say some common household mistakes are plugging many items into a multi-plug adapter or placing flammable containers by the furnace but most house fires are caused by cooking mistakes.

Kevin Shelley, Evansville Fire Marshal, says, “Typically it’s the little things that cause the fires it’s not the big things. People think arsonists and that kind of thing but the fact of the matter is most fires start in the kitchen. They start in the kitchen because people are tired, they’ll get home late and they wanna come. Some people are on medication or they’ve been drinking and they’ll fall asleep and they’ll leave stuff in their kitchen.

Those items left in the wrong place could be hand towels and empty boxes on the stove, plastic containers in the oven, and hand sanitizer bottles next to the burners.

for more information and tips on how you can keep your family safe.

