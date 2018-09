Firefighters are investigating an early morning house fire on Evansville’s south side.

Crews were called to the 2600 block of Riverside Drive around 4:00 Thursday morning, and called back to the scene around 7:00 a.m. when a hot spot reignited.

Heavy smoke was billowing from the home when fire crews first arrived on the scene.

There’s no word on if anyone was inside when the fire started, or if anyone was injured.

Comments

comments